Jurox Incorporated is Voluntarily Recalling Two Lots of Alfaxan Unpreserved, an Intravenous

The presence of the aluminum phosphate precipitate presents a potential risk that intravascular (I.V.) injection of product containing this precipitate could result in blood vessel in
BREAKING NEWS
-
Jurox Incorporated is Voluntarily Recalling Two Lots of Alfaxan Unpreserved, an IntravenousUpdated:
The presence of the aluminum phosphate precipitate presents a potential risk that intravascular (I.V.) injection of product containing this precipitate could result in blood vessel in
Next Up:
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}