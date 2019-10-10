  • Jumbo Foods Inc. Recalls Frozen & Fresh Chicken Salad Sandwiches Because of Possible Health Risk

    Jumbo Foods Inc. of Mukilteo, WA has issued a voluntary recall of Tuscan Sun (TS) brand chicken salad sandwiches, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

