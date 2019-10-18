0
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. to Voluntarily Recall a Single Lot of Johnson's Baby Powder in the
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (JJCI) announced that it is initiating a voluntary recall in the United States of a single lot of its Johnson's Baby Powder in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) test indicating the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination.
