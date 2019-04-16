0
Jensen Tuna of Louisiana is Voluntarily Recalling Frozen Ground Tuna Imported from JK Fish, Because it may Potentially be Contaminated with Salmonella.
The frozen product, individually packaged in clear plastic one-pound bags, is sold in white wax 20 lb. boxes. The product is only sold as a wholesale case with twenty bags in each case. The lot numbers are z266, z271 and z272.
