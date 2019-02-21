0
Jacques Torres Manufacturing LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergens in "Jacques" Big
Jacques Torres Manufacturing LLC of Brooklyn, New York is recalling its 2.2 lbs. (1kg), "Jacques" Big Daddy Dark Chocolate Bar, because it contains undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
