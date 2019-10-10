0
Innoveix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of all Sterile Compounded Drug Products Due
Innoveix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is voluntarily recalling all sterile compounded drug products, within expiry, to the consumer level. The products are being recalled due to a lack of assurance of sterility. These concerns arose following a routine inspection of the pharmacy by FDA.
