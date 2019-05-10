  • ICCO Cheese Company, Inc., Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Walnuts and Pecans in Gia Russa Whole

    Updated:
    ICCO Cheese Company is recalling Gia Russa Unseasoned Whole Grain Bread Crumbs and Gia Russa Italian Seasoned Whole Grain Bread Crumbs with "best by" dates of 08/21/2019, 09/21/2019, 10/04/2019, 11/09/2019, 11/12/2019, 12/05/2019 because they may contain undeclared walnuts and pecans.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories