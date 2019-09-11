  • Hy-Vee Voluntarily Recalls Several Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees Due to Undeclared Milk Allergen

    Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling seven of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees after discovering the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk, which is not declared on the product label.

