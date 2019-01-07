0
Hy-Vee Voluntarily Recalls Cheesecakes Made with Diamond Crystal Mix
Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling its cheesecakes made with Diamond Crystal Brands cheesecake mix due to the potential that they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The potential for contamination was brought to Hy-Vee's attention today after receiving a letter from the supplier. The voluntary recall includes 32 varieties of cheesecakes in both 8-ounce and 32-ounce packages with best if used by dates of Dec. 6, 2018, through Jan. 11, 2019. No illnesses have been reported to date.
