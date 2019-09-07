0
House Of Spices (india) Issues Recall of "MDH Sambar Masala" Due To Salmonella Contamination
House of Spices (India) is recalling different lots of "MDH SAMBAR MASALA", 3.5oz (100g) UPC code 6291103750327. This product is produced by R-PURE AGRO SPECIALITIES and distributed by HOUSE OF SPICES (INDIA). This product was tested by FDA through a certified laboratory to be positive for Salmonell
