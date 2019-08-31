  • Hiland Dairy Announces Voluntary Recall of Hiland Dairy Half-Gallon and Pint Lemonades

    Updated:
    Hiland Dairy is announcing a voluntary recall of one-half gallon (64-ounce) and pint (12-ounce) lemonade that is produced at the Chandler, Oklahoma facility, over concerns the products may contain milk that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to dairy milk allergens.

