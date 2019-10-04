  • Grand Strand Sandwich Company Recalls Lunch Box Chicken Salad Fresh Wedges, Lunch Box Chicken Salad

    Lunch Box Chicken Salad Fresh Wedges with sell by 10/29/19 to 10/08/19, Lunch Box Chicken Salad Frozen Wedges with a julian date of , Fresh and Local Chicken Salad Croissants sell by date of 10/10/19 and 9/26/19 and due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

