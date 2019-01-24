  • General Mills Recalls Five Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour

    General Mills announced today a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020. The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bag product.

