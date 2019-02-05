  • Frito-Lay Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk In Small Number of Stacy's Simply Naked

    Frito-Lay announced a limited voluntary recall of a very small number of 7 1/3 oz. bags of Stacy's Simply Naked Pita Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled pita chips bags.

