  • Fine Land Corp Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergens in "Meiqili Durian Candy"

    Updated:
    Fine Land Corp is recalling it's 12 ounce (340 g) Meiqili Durian Candy in plastic bag with clear window because it contains undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk allergens may run the risk of serious or life – threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories