0
Fine Land Corp Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk Allergens in "Meiqili Durian Candy"
Fine Land Corp is recalling it's 12 ounce (340 g) Meiqili Durian Candy in plastic bag with clear
window because it contains undeclared milk allergens. Consumers who are allergic to milk
allergens may run the risk of serious or life – threatening allergic reactions if they consume this
product.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}