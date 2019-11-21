0
"Euroline Foods LLC" Issues Alert on Undeclared Sulfites In "Dry Fruit Mix "Quince Compote" (Tainy
"Euroline Foods LLC" of Staten Island, NY is recalling its 17.65oz (500 gram) packages of "DRY FRUIT MIX "QUINCE COMPOTE" " because they contain undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}