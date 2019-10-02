0
Euphoria Fancy Food Inc Recalls "Capitan K Salmon Fillet" Due to Possible Health Risk Update
Euphoria Fancy Food Inc of Brooklyn, NY is recalling its 7.05 oz packages of "CAPITAN K" salmon slightly salted pieces because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and other
