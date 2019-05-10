0
Endo Pharmaceuticals Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall for Two Lots of Robaxin® 750mg Tablets 100
Eno Pharmaceuticals Inc., is voluntarily recalling two lots of Robaxin® (methocarbamol tablets, USP) 750mg Tablets 100 Count Bottle pack to the consumer level. The products have been found to have incorrect daily dosing information on the label due to a labeling error.
