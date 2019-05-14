  • Deshi Distributors LLC Issues Alert on Undeclared Sulfites in Deshi "Golden Raisins"

    Updated:
    Deshi Distributors LLC. of Jamaica, NY, is recalling its 3.5 oz, 7 oz and 14 oz packages of Deshi "Golden Raisins" because they contained undeclared sulfites. Consumers who have severe sensitivity to sulfites run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this prod

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories