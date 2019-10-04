0
Cornerstone Premium Foods Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Blackberries Due to Possible Health Risk of
Cornerstone Premium Foods of Syracuse, New York is recalling a specific lot of product containing frozen blackberries (noted below) due to the potential of being contaminated with Norovirus. FDA testing of frozen blackberries was reported to have tested positive for Norovirus.
