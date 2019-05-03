0
ConAgra Foods Expands Recall of P.F. Chang's Home Menu Brand Meals Available in Grocery Retailers
ConAgra Foods is expanding a voluntary recall of P.F. Chang's Home Menu Brand products due to the potential presence of small metal fragments (2-9mm) in the sugar used in the sauce. This voluntary action is being undertaken because of impacted sugar from a supplier.
