Columbia River Natural Pet Foods Inc. Voluntarily Expands Recall to Include Cow Pie and Chicken &
Columbia River Natural Pet Foods of Vancouver, WA is voluntarily expanding their current recall to include additional products: 261 packages of Cow Pie Lot # 72618 and 82 packages of Chicken & Vegetables Lot# 111518 fresh frozen meats for dogs and cats, produced in July 2018 and November 2018, due to their potential to be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes
