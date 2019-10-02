0
Coborn's, Inc. Issues Recall of Select Chicken Salad Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
Coborn's, Inc. is recalling select chicken salad products, which may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
