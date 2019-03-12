0
Claire's Stores, Inc., Announces Voluntary Recall of Three Make-Up Products
Out of an abundance of caution, today Claire's Stores, Inc., announced a voluntary recall of three cosmetic products: Claire's Eye Shadows, Claire's Compact Powder and Claire's Contour Palette. We initiated this voluntary recall after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of asbestos fibers in product samples from one lot of each product.
Inhalation of asbestos over time has been linked to serious adverse health consequences.
