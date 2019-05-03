0
Chlorofields Recalls Asian MIicrogreens Because Of Possible Health Risk
ChloroFields of Lawrence, KS is recalling 20 cases of Asian Microgreens,because they have potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened
immune systems.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}