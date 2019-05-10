0
Cargill Conducts Voluntary Recall of Select Southern States® Feed Due to High/Excessive/or Elevated
Cargill's animal nutrition business is conducting a voluntary recall of select Southern States® feed due to aflatoxin levels that exceed FDA's action levels. The affected products, which were manufactured and sold in the eastern United States, were removed from retail shelves throughout February
