  • Broddzenatti Holding LLC. Recalls Karawan Brand Tahini Because Of Possible Health Risk

    Updated:
    Broddzenatti Holding LLC of Jupiter, Florida is recalling retail and bulk Karawan brand Tahini, sold in 16-ounce jars and 39-pound buckets that were imported from Palestine between the dates of December 2018 to January 2019, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories