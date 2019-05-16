0
Broddzenatti Holding LLC. Recalls Karawan Brand Tahini Because Of Possible Health Risk
Broddzenatti Holding LLC of Jupiter, Florida is recalling retail and bulk Karawan brand Tahini, sold in 16-ounce jars and 39-pound buckets that were imported from Palestine between the dates of December 2018 to January 2019, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella
