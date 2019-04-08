  • Brian Richardson DBA "In Tha Pink" Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Kopi Jantan Tradisional

    Updated:
    Brian Richardson DBA "In Tha Pink", is voluntarily recalling lots with the expiration of October 13, 2020 (13/10/2020) of ground Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to be tainted with Sildenafil and Tadalafil

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories