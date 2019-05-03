0
Beyond Better Foods, LLC Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Peanuts in Mislabeled Ice Cream
Beyond Better Foods, LLC is recalling select cases from a single production run of Enlightened brand Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip ice cream because they may have been packaged in Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream containers and thus contain undeclared peanuts
