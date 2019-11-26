0
B. Braun Medical Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Twenty-Two (22) Lots of Blood
B. Braun Medical Inc. [B. Braun] initiated a voluntary recall of twenty-two (22) lots of Blood Administration Sets. B. Braun identified through complaints and internal discrepancies the potential for leakage at the joint between the blood filters and tubing of these blood administration sets.
