AWERS, Inc. Recalls Grained Salmon Caviar 95g Because of Possible Health Risk
AWERS, Inc. of Bellevue, WA is recalling Grained Salmon Caviar 95g (Sockeye Salmon Caviar) with "BEST BEFORE OCT 07 2020", because it has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death.
