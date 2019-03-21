0
Ata Int. Inc. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of BLUEFUSION Capsules, due to presence of
Ata Int. Inc. is voluntarily recalling all lots within expiry of BLUEFUSION Capsules to the consumer level. FDA analysis has found the product to be tainted with sildenafil, tadalafil, desmethyl carbodenafil, dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil, scutellarin and daidzein. Sildenafil and tadalafil are FDA approved drugs for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction and are in a class of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. Desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil are analogues of PDE-5 inhibitors and are likely to have the same pharmacological activity as PDE-5 inhibitors and thus carry the same clinical risks. Scutellarin and daidzein are derived from plants or herbs.
