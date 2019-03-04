0
Apotex Corp. Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP,
Weston, Florida, Apotex Corp. is voluntarily recalling four lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP to the patient /user level. The four recalled lots of Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP may possibly contain defective blisters with incorrect tablet arrangements and/or an empty blister pocket. The affected product is manufactured by Oman Pharmaceutical Products Co. LLC. Oman under the subcontract from Helm AG, Nordkanalstrasse 28, Hamburg, 20097, Germany.
