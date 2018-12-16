0
Apio, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Five Skus of Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups™
Apio, Inc. of Guadalupe, California is voluntarily recalling five SKUs of Eat Smart® Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups™ (bowls). The recall comes after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) informed the company that one random sample of Eat Smart Single-Serve Salad Shake Ups Sweet Kale/Chou Frise Doux 156 gr. (5.5oz) with Best Before of Dec 14, 2018 tested positive for Listeria Monocytogenes. As a precautionary measure, we are recalling all products produced on the same day, same production line, as the one sample that tested positive by CFIA. At this time, we are not aware of any illnesses linked by health officials to this recall and no other products are affected by this recall.
