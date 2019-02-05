0
Allergy Alert Issued by Santa Rosa Whole Foods Market for Undeclared Walnut, Milk and Eggs in
The Santa Rosa Whole Foods Market store is voluntarily recalling eight packages of its "Hipster Chipster" cookies because they contain undeclared tree nut (walnut), milk, and egg allergens that were not listed on the product label.
