  • Allergen Alert Expansion: Kitchen Cravings Strawberry and Mixed Berry Parfaits with Trace Peanuts or

    Updated:
    Kwik Trip, Inc. located in La Crosse, WI has expanded their recall of Kitchen Cravings Strawberry and Mixed Berry Parfaits in an 8.25 oz. cup because they may contain undeclared traces of peanuts or almonds

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories