  • Singer R. Kelly taken into custody again

    Updated:

    CHICAGO - Singer R. Kelly has been taken into custody during a custody hearing over unpaid child support, according to The Associated Press.

    R. Kelly will be processed at the Daley Center and transported to the jail later today.

    If he makes that payment, he will be released from custody.

    This is a breaking news story. Check back often for updates and WATCH Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. for more.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories