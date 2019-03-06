CHICAGO - Singer R. Kelly has been taken into custody during a custody hearing over unpaid child support, according to The Associated Press.
BREAKING: Sheriff's office official says R. Kelly was taken into custody at a hearing over unpaid child support.— The Associated Press (@AP) March 6, 2019
R. Kelly will be processed at the Daley Center and transported to the jail later today.
If he makes that payment, he will be released from custody.
