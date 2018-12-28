0 President Trump threatens to 'close Southern Border entirely' if Democrats don't fund border wall

President Trump threatened to shut down the entire southern border with Mexico if his demands for more funding to build a wall aren't met.

Trump tweeted Friday that if "Obstructionist Democrats" don't give him the billions of dollars he is asking for to build his proposed border wall he will "close the Southern Border entirely."

"We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with," the president tweeted. "Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!"

The government has been partially shut down since last week over an impasse between Trump and Democrats over funding for a proposed security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The government shutdown, which has kept hundreds of thousands of federal employees out of work, is expected to extend into the new year.

On Thursday, the Senate was in session for only four minutes after lawmakers didn't show up. They aren't expected in Washington again until the middle of next week.

Approximately 420,000 federal employees have been forced to work without pay during the holidays and another 380,000 are furloughed.

The impasse also comes as a second child has died at the border this month.

Felipe Alonzo-Gomez, an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy, died while in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody earlier this week.

On Dec. 8, a 7-year-old girl named Jakelin Caal Maquin, also died in border patrol custody.

Information from ABC News was used in this report

