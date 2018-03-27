0 Zell Miller was admired on both sides of the aisle

ATLANTA - Not only did three former presidents attend former governor and U.S. Sen. Zell Miller’s memorial service in Atlanta on Tuesday, so did a lot of local politicians both past and present.

“I was just thinking about how many governors of Georgia, or anywhere, had three presidents eulogizing his funeral,” President George W. Bush said.

Bush, as well as presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, all talked about how Miller helped them win their presidential elections.

Miller’s former communications director, Bill Stephens, told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot that he was impressed.

“Who else could get three former presidents to come and do eulogies for him. It’s just amazing,” Stephens said.

“I not only liked Zell Miller, I admired him,” Clinton said.

Pierre Howard was Miller's lieutenant governor for eight years.

“I thought it was remarkable that we had President Bush, President Clinton and President Carter here, and I know Zell would have liked that,” Howard told Elliot.

U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson lost the 1990 governor’s race to Miller and yet he still considered him a friend.

“My life was blessed more probably by Zell Miller than anybody else I ever met,” Isakson said.

Miller passed away Friday at his home in Young Harris. He’s best remembered for creating the HOPE Scholarship.

“It shows you that God sent Zell Miller our way, and I don’t say that lightly,” said Rep. David Scott, D-Georgia.

Miller’s body was taken to the state Capitol where he will lie in state in the rotunda. There will be another memorial service Wednesday featuring past governors of Georgia.

