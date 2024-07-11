Zelenskyy says to win the war, US needs to lift limits on striking military targets inside Russia

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday embraced the support of allies who have provided substantial new aid and a path to joining NATO, even as he emphatically pushed for the help to arrive faster and for restrictions to be lifted on the use of U.S. weapons to attack military targets inside Russia.

"If we want to win, if we want to prevail, if we want to save our country and to defend it, we need to lift all the limitations," Zelenskyy said alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in the final hours of a summit that saw Ukraine receive fresh commitments of military aid to firm up its defense against Russia.

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden announced a new military aid package and pledged to Zelenskyy: "We will stay with you, period."

Though Zelenskyy offered public thanks for the package and a promise by NATO leaders that Ukraine is now on an "irreversible path" to membership in the military alliance, he also sounded an alarm: Ukraine cannot win the war with Russia, now in its third year, unless the U.S. ends limits on the use of its weapons to attack military targets in Russia.

The Biden administration allows Ukraine to fire weapons into Russian territory only for the purpose of hitting back against Russian forces that are attacking or preparing to attack them, concerned that the broader use of American-made weaponry could provoke Russia to widen the war.

But Zelenskyy has been pressing for greater latitude so that U.S. weapons could be used to hit critical military bases and installations deeper in Russian territory.

The calls to drop the restrictions have grown in recent months, in the wake of Russian military gains during months in which political battles in the U.S. delayed vital military support for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg and French President Emmanuel Macron have championed Ukraine’s efforts to win more leeway in how it can use U.S.-provided arms. If we tell Ukrainians “you do not have the right to reach the point from which the missiles are fired, we are in fact telling them that we are delivering weapons to you, but you cannot defend yourself,” Macron said in May.

Stoltenberg argued Thursday that the war had changed since the early days when the fighting was deeper into Ukrainian territory.

“Since Russia opened a new front ... the only way to hit military targets, military launchers or airfields that attack Ukraine is to hit military targets in Russian territory,” he said.

Ukraine has been the main focus for European and North American leaders at the summit of the 75-year-old military alliance, which has been shadowed by concerns about growing Chinese and North Korean support for Russia's invasion, and also unfolded during a tumultuous American political cycle, with mounting angst among Democrats about Biden's ability to serve another four years.

Later Thursday, all eyes will be on Biden as he closes out the summit of 32 NATO leaders in Washington with a news conference. It will provide a fresh chance for him to prove to the American public that he's capable of serving another term after his shocking debate flop threw the future of his presidency into doubt.

At a one-on-one meeting with Zelenskyy earlier in the day, Biden touted the military aid package as his eighth since taking office, with this latest one consisting of $225 million of support, including an additional Patriot missile system to bolster Ukraine's air defenses against a deadly onslaught of Russian airstrikes.

The Patriot air defense system, the second the U.S. has provided to Ukraine, is one of several announced this week at the NATO summit and is part of a swell of pledges to get weapons to Ukraine to help it fend off Russian attacks, including one of the deadliest of the war this week that hit a children's hospital in Kyiv.

The devastating missile attack on the eve of the summit celebrating NATO's 75th anniversary underscored that Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be ready to make peace for some time.

In a comment on NATO allies declaring that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, which is chaired by Putin, said Moscow should do everything to “make this irreversible path of Ukraine to NATO lead to the disappearance of either Ukraine or NATO, or better both.”

While promising that Ukraine will one day be a member of the alliance, NATO leaders have said it can only join after the war with Russia and when the allies agree it has met all conditions.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy also joined allied leaders for a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, a forum set up a year ago for the 32 allies and Kyiv to meet on equal footing to share concerns and information.

In addition to the offers of more military support, NATO launched a new program to underwrite deliveries of military equipment and coordinate training for Ukraine's beleaguered armed forces. NATO members also committed to keep up current levels of military aid — about 40 billion euros ($43.5 billion) annually — for at least a year.

The flurry of final events at the NATO summit come a day after NATO labeled China a "decisive enabler" of Russia's war against Ukraine. China in turn accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and it has warned the Western military alliance not to bring the same "chaos" to Asia.

___

AP reporters Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani and Rebecca Santana in Washington and Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.