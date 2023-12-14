Zelenskyy makes first visit to US military headquarters in Germany, voices optimism about US aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first visit Thursday to the U.S. military headquarters in Germany where allied leaders coordinate the delivery of weapons and other aid to the war effort. And in a social media post after he left, he expressed optimism about getting additional American aid, which has been hung up for weeks in congressional gridlock.

“We expect that the U.S. Congress will soon adopt the crucial decision to continue such vital support for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said, after meeting for several hours with U.S. military commanders, including Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, Gen. Darryl Williams, head of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr., who leads the security assistance coordination.

In a statement, U.S. European Command said they discussed efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces. Training has been taking place in Germany and several other locations in Europe and in the United States.

The U.S. base in Wiesbaden, Germany, is the home of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Representatives from some of the 50 nations that provide aid to Ukraine work in an operations center there to hammer out what each country will send and how and when it gets delivered.

According to a U.S. official, Zelenskyy also spoke to a crowd that gathered for his arrival, including some Ukrainian troops who work at the coordination center. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the stop.

In his social media post, Zelenskyy said he stopped in Wiesbaden after his visit to Norway. “I was once again convinced of the excellent quality of U.S. military aid to Ukraine,” he said. “We critically need it for the victory!”

