The White House push for $1 billion in security funds is facing GOP opposition

WASHINGTON — A proposal to fund $1 billion in security additions for the White House campus and the president's new ballroom is facing growing opposition from Republicans ahead of an expected vote this week, even as President Donald Trump and the U.S. Secret Service push for the money.

Republicans are revising the proposal after the Senate parliamentarian said Saturday that it did not meet the requirements to be included in legislation to fund immigration enforcement agencies. But even if they are able to appease their parliamentarian, support for the plan remains uncertain as several Republican senators have questioned the security funding — and as tensions between the White House and Senate have escalated in recent days.

“In the end it’s going to come down to what we have the votes to pass,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said Tuesday, suggesting that the support was still an open question.

Thune said there were ongoing conversations within the Senate and the House and with the White House over what the legislation should look like and what can meet the parliamentarian’s standards.

Republicans face opposition from within the party

Several GOP senators have said they are unlikely to support it if the bill contains the $1 billion price tag for White House security.

People "can't afford groceries and gasoline and healthcare, and we're going to do a billion dollars for a ballroom?" asked Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, who lost reelection in the GOP primary on Saturday after Trump endorsed one of his opponents.

Cassidy said the proposal, which would pay for Secret Service training and a new visitor center at the White House along with security for Trump’s ballroom, is premature when there are still many questions about the project. The Trump administration hasn’t been able to provide Congress with engineering assessments, environmental evaluations or architectural work, he said.

“And by the way, the president has pledged to us that he would use private donations to pay for it,” Cassidy said.

Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have also suggested they might not support the security funding, among others who have said they have questions. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has said he’s opposed if the proposal remains unchanged.

Security debate comes as Senate, White House at odds on other issues

The questions on the security funding and Trump’s ballroom come as Senate Republicans are trying to defend their majority in this year’s midterm elections and as Democrats are making affordability a central election issue.

“Americans can barely afford to keep a roof over their own heads,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “They should not be forced to pay for a golden roof over Trump’s head.”

And while most Republicans rarely break with Trump, there was more tension than usual between the Senate and the White House this week, including over the announcement of $1.8 billion court settlement to compensate Trump's allies who believe they were targeted politically.

“I don’t see a purpose for that,” Thune told reporters Tuesday morning.

Hours later, Trump made a surprise endorsement in the Texas Republican primary, backing the opponent of incumbent Sen. John Cornyn — angering many GOP senators who had pushed him for months to endorse Cornyn.

“Not very enthusiastic” is how Murkowski described her own mood after Trump’s endorsement and the Republicans’ weekly conference lunch.

Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., said he’s supportive of the security money and thinks it is necessary to protect the president. But he conceded that the optics aren’t very good for Republicans, and that they haven’t communicated about it very well.

“We’ve got people out there who are worried about how in the world they’re going to have enough gas to get home,” Justice said.

Security funding could be reduced, or revised

Republicans are considering reducing the amount of money for the White House security or narrowing the proposal significantly as they try to figure out how to win votes and win approval from the parliamentarian. They are using a complicated budget maneuver called reconciliation to bypass Democrats, who have blocked funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol for months.

Thune said that the immigration enforcement money is the “principal objective” of the legislation.

Once the measure is on the floor, the Senate will launch a long series of votes where Democrats can propose to strip out various parts of the bill.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced the immigration portions of the $72 billion measure Tuesday morning in a committee meeting where Democrats who have demanded reforms at ICE and Border Patrol offered some five dozen amendments.

The GOP-led committee blocked all of the Democratic amendments, including requiring federal agents to display their last names and identification numbers on their uniforms and to secure a judicial warrant before breaking into a home.

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Associated Press writer Joey Cappelletti contributed.

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