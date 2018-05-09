0 White House has little to say about payments to Cohen

The White House on Wednesday shed little light on why major companies like AT&T and Novartis decided to hire the President’s private lawyer, Michael Cohen, early in the Trump Administration, shrugging off assertions that it was an indication of influence peddling by someone close to Mr. Trump.

“I haven’t heard the President express any specific concerns,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as she was asked at Wednesday’s briefing why major companies like AT&T and Novartis had hired the President’s private lawyer.

“I’m not going to get into somebody else’s qualifications,” Sanders added. “That’s a determination the individual companies have to make.”

The comments came as more details emerged about payments made to Cohen, through the company Essential Consultants.

“With the recent change in administration, Novartis believed that Michael Cohen could advise the company as to how the Trump administration might approach certain US healthcare policy matters,” the Swiss drug giant explained in a statement.

BRK: Novartis admits is paid Cohen $1.2 Million, not $400K, as per Avenatti report. Full Statement >>https://t.co/EI9CHGgiTz pic.twitter.com/qME5MSGHVW — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) May 9, 2018

Statement from AT&T: "Essential Consulting was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration. They did no legal or lobbying work for us, and the contract ended in December 2017." https://t.co/2Rgwuh3Ul2 — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) May 8, 2018

But after one meeting with Cohen – Novartis decided there was nothing Cohen could help with, though they kept paying Cohen $100,000 a month, for a total of $1.2 million in the one year contract.

Democrats said the companies should publicly explain what they were doing.

“This reeks of influence peddling,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX).

“Trump gives telecom companies more power and big pharma a pass on drug prices after they gave his lawyer piles of cash,” said Rep. Don Beyer.

Democrats also seized on AT&T’s admission of payments to Cohen, which came at a time that AT&T was looking for federal approval of a merger with Time Warner.

.@ATT and @Novartis should come before Congress and explain their payments to Michael Cohen. This reeks of influence peddling. https://t.co/ReSVbi8vKB — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 9, 2018

The payments to Cohen had already caught the attention of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, as the Novartis statement acknowledged that the company was contacted about the matter in November of last year.

It was a month ago today that FBI agents raided Cohen’s law office, hotel room and home, spurring an ongoing legal showdown over the evidence, and any possible attorney-client privilege issues linked to Cohen’s work for President Trump.