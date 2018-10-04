0 White House confident as Senators split over Kavanaugh FBI review

The White House on Thursday expressed increasing confidence about the confirmation chances for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, as Senators broke along party lines over an extra FBI review of allegations concerning Kavanaugh, with Republicans calling for confirmation of the judge and Democrats arguing the review fell short.

“The fact is that these allegations have not been corroborated,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor, again strongly denouncing attacks on Judge Kavanaugh, and pressing the GOP case that Democrats have relied allegations based on flimsy evidence.

For Democrats, their reaction was the opposite, as they claimed the FBI had been wrongly limited by the White House in this extra review, claiming too many questions were going unanswered.

“The most notable part of this report is what’s not in it,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), as she said it seemed to be “the product of an incomplete investigation.”

“This FBI report is blatantly incomplete and inadequate,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who compared it to a ‘cover up.’

But for all of the complaints by Democrats that not enough questions were asked, or that not enough witnesses were interviewed, there was no sign that the extra FBI review had pushed any GOP Senators to oppose Kavanaugh.

Senators on both sides were closely watching Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) – all three at one point were in a secure room in the bowels of the Capitol complex, looking at the FBI document, which was not being publicly released.

“It appears to be a very thorough investigation,” Collins told reporters after her first check on the FBI file.

We owe it to the American people not to be intimidated by these tactics. We owe it to the American people to underscore that you're innocent until proven guilty. pic.twitter.com/uGzKkP14jP — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 4, 2018

At the White House, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters there was growing hope that Kavanaugh would ultimately be confirmed by the Senate.

“We certainly hope so,” Sanders told reporters, arguing that “we didn’t learn anything new” from the FBI report, as she denied accusations that the White House had limited the investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.

“We allowed the FBI to do exactly what they do best,” Sanders said.

A first test vote on ending debate is expected on Friday. If Republicans have a majority, then a final vote on the Kavanaugh nomination could come by Saturday.