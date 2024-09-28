Walz attends Michigan-Minnesota college football game before final prep for Tuesday's debate

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — Tim Walz’s dual role as Minnesota’s governor and Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate was on full display Saturday as he attended a tailgate with Michigan football fans before going on the field to meet with Minnesota’s coach.

Walz visited Ann Arbor to see the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota teams play in what is expected to be his final major campaign appearance before the coming week's vice presidential debate.

Earlier in the day, Walz was greeted at the airport by University of Michigan students, who had arrived in a bus donning a banner that read "Put Me In, Coach!" Walz has leaned into his background as a football coach and teacher while on the campaign trail as the Democrats look to drum up enthusiasm among young voters, with Walz having made multiple recent visits to university campuses.

The visit comes before the debate on Tuesday between Walz and Donald Trump’s running mate, Republican Sen. JD Vance of Ohio. After Saturday’s game, Walz will travel to northern Michigan for final debate prep before the faceoff, according to a person familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private preparations.

Trump was holding a rally Saturday in Wisconsin, and was expected to attend a college football game, too — the prime-time matchup between Georgia and Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Harris campaign is launching a new ad during the game that needles Trump on the prospect of a second presidential debate. Harris has said she would; Trump has ruled it out.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been playing the role of Vance in Walz’s debate prep sessions, which so far have taken place at a downtown Minneapolis hotel, according to another person who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states in November’s presidential election. While Harris has made multiple visits to Detroit since launching her campaign in July, Walz has focused his efforts on other areas of the state, including a recent trip to Grand Rapids, Michigan’s second-largest city.

“No one is winning this state right now,” Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan told reporters just before Walz’s arrival Saturday. “We are a purple state. Donald Trump hasn’t won this state and Kamala Harris hasn’t won this state.”

Walz has continued to engage with young voters in the campaign, including a recent visit to Michigan State University. In 2022, Michigan saw the highest youth voter turnout rate nationwide as Democrats made historic gains in the state. Energizing similar voters could be crucial for Harris this year.

Following the vice presidential debate, Walz and Harris will campaign together on a bus tour through central Pennsylvania.

AP writers Will Weissert in Washington and Meg Kinnard in South Carolina contributed to this report.

