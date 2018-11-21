Voter turnout to be key in runoff for next Secretary of State

ATLANTA - The candidates for Georgia's next Secretary of State say voter turnout will be key as they head into a Dec. 4 runoff election.
Neither Republican Brad Raffensperger nor Democrat John Barrow earned 50 percent of the vote in the November election, which also included Libertarian Smythe Duval. That triggered a runoff between Raffensperger and Barrow as the top two finishers.
Raffesnperger edged out Barrow by about 16,000 votes. But this week, Barrow picked up a surprising endorsement from Duval, who scored about two percent of the vote in the general election.
We're talking with both candidates as they get ready to battle it out once again, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}