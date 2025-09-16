From Utah to New York, key developments in cases of US political violence

From Utah to New York, political violence has rocked the U.S. multiple times over the past several months, culminating with the open-air killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week while talking to college students.

The confluence on Tuesday of five different developments tied to recent acts of political violence — just a day before Constitution Day in the U.S. — underscores the prevalence of the trend in American society.

Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty as they filed charges against Tyler Robinson, 22, who is accused of shooting Kirk from the roof of a Utah Valley University building on Sept. 10.

Meanwhile, a judge trimmed the charges against Luigi Mangione in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York, and voters in Minnesota were picking a successor to a lawmaker who was assassinated at her home.

Here's a look at the different cases:

Kirk's accused killer to hear charges

Authorities in Utah County, south of Salt Lake City, filed seven charges against Robinson, including aggravated murder, ahead of an afternoon court appearance, the first formal step since his arrest last week.

In the charging document, investigators revealed an incriminating text message exchange between Robinson and his roommate. They also said he left a note under his computer keyboard that read, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

Kirk, 31, was credited with energizing the Republican youth movement and helping Donald Trump win back the White House in 2024.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said over the weekend that people close to Robinson say his politics shifted left in recent years and he spent a lot of time in the "dark corners of the internet."

Judge scratches terrorism charge

A judge on Tuesday threw out terrorism charges against Mangione in the sidewalk killing of Thompson, but a murder charge still stands.

Judge Gregory Carro said New York law doesn’t consider something terrorism simply because it was motivated by ideology.

It was Mangione's first appearance in state court since February. The 27-year-old Ivy League graduate is accused of gunning down Thompson as the executive arrived for an investor conference last December. Police say "delay," "deny" and "depose" were scrawled on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase commonly used to describe how insurers avoid paying claims.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty. He's facing separate charges in federal court.

Shapiro: Political violence must be condemned

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, whose official residence was set on fire in April, said public leaders have a "clear and unequivocal" responsibility to call out political violence.

Shapiro, a Democrat, said Trump and others “want to cherry-pick which instances of political violence they want to condemn.”

Shapiro spoke Tuesday at the Eradicate Hate summit in Pittsburgh. He said too many people don’t believe the government and the nation’s institutions can solve problems, and instead turn to the internet, where they are manipulated to foment hate.

“It leads to a belief among some that the only way they can address their problems is through violence,” said Shapiro, who is often mentioned as a possible 2028 presidential candidate.

Assassination in Minnesota leads to special election

Control of the Minnesota House is at stake Tuesday in an election to fill the seat of Melissa Hortman, a Democrat, who in June was assassinated with her husband at their home.

If Xp Lee, a Democrat, wins, a 67-67 tie would be reinstated. It would preserve a power-sharing deal between Democrats and Republicans. Lee faces Republican Ruth Bittner in a district that typically favors Democrats.

The tie in the House after the 2024 election meant some level of bipartisan agreement was required to pass anything this year.

Vance Boelter, 57, faces federal and state charges in the June 14 attacks against Hortman, husband Mark Hortman and two other people.

Trump assassination attempt trial

Federal prosecutors said they could rest their case this week in the trial of Ryan Routh, who is accused of trying to assassinate Trump in Florida a year ago.

An FBI analyst testified Monday that Routh's fingerprint was found on the scope of a rifle found near where Trump was playing golf.

The government says Routh spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery at his West Palm Beach club. He did not fire a shot. Routh has pleaded not guilty and is representing himself at trial.

___

White reported from Detroit.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.