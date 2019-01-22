U.S. Supreme Court to consider possible appeal in mystery grand jury case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to allow an unknown foreign company – owned by an unknown foreign government – to ask the justices to hear a legal challenge to a still-secret federal grand jury subpoena, which could be related to the Special Counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
In two simple orders issued by the Justices this morning, the Supreme Court allowed the mystery foreign company to submit documents which would not be made public, but also required “redacted copies for the public record,” as the company challenges a request for information as part of an unknown federal investigation.
At this point, the Supreme Court has not accepted the case for argument, but is allowing the unknown company to request a hearing before the Supreme Court – what is known as a writ of certiorari – as the foreign corporation is challenging lower court rulings which forced the company to turn over documents related to a federal grand jury investigation.
The case has attracted widespread attention in recent months, as it quickly weaved its way through the federal courts in Washington, D.C. – in almost complete secrecy.
At one point in December, an entire floor of a federal courthouse in Washington was sealed off to allow for arguments before a three-judge appeals panel.
So far, the company – owned by a foreign government – has lost at every level, and has been ordered to pay financial penalties for every day that it does not comply with the grand jury request for information.
You can read the three judge panel’s 28 page decision on the case
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}