UN nuclear chief tells AP Iran isn't actively enriching uranium but movement detected near stockpile

UNITED NATIONS — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Iran does not appear to be actively enriching uranium but that the agency has recently detected renewed movement at the country's nuclear sites.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, said that despite being unable to fully access Iranian nuclear sites, inspectors have not seen any activity via satellite to indicate that the Islamic Republic has accelerated its production of uranium enriched beyond what it had compiled before the 12-day war with Israel in June.

“However, the nuclear material enriched at 60% is still in Iran," Grossi said in an interview at the United Nations headquarters in New York. “And this is one of the points we are discussing because we need to go back there and to confirm that the material is there and it’s not being diverted to any other use." He added, “This is very, very important.”

Grossi said, however, that inspectors have seen movement around the sites where the stockpiles are stored. Without additional access, the U.N. has had to rely on satellite imagery, which can only show so much, he said.

That stockpile could allow Iran to build as many as 10 nuclear bombs, should it decide to weaponize its program, Grossi warned. He added that it doesn’t mean that Iran has such a weapon. Iran long has insisted its program is peaceful, but the U.N. nuclear agency and Western nations say Tehran had an organized atomic bomb program until 2003.

The Iranian mission to the U.N. did not immediately return a request for comment.

Iran and the IAEA signed an agreement last month in Cairo to pave the way for resuming cooperation, including on ways of relaunching inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities, that has yet to be implemented. The agreement came after Iranian officials suspended all cooperation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog following the war with Israel in which the U.S. struck several Iranian nuclear sites.

Israel's surprise attack on Tehran came after the watchdog's board of governors voted to censure Iran over its noncooperation with the agency, the first time in 20 years. Iran accused the agency, without providing evidence, of aiding Israel and later the U.S. in their attacks.

Top Iranian officials and Iranian media then called for Grossi to be arrested and put on trial if he returned to the country. As a result, the Argentinian diplomat, who has raised the profile of the agency, had to start receiving protection by the Austrian police Cobra unit.

Since the Cairo agreement, a series of U.N. sanctions have been reimposed on Iran over what European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal have deemed Iran's lack of compliance with the agency and the breakdown of peace negotiations with the U.S.

The "snapback" of U.N. sanctions has complicated the already tenuous relationship between the IAEA and Iran, but Grossi said inspectors are inside the country as of Wednesday and he remains in "constant contact" with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“Does that mean that they are cooperating at the level they should? No,” he said. “It would be incorrect to say they are denying us access. And it would be equally wrong to assume that everything is fine.”

