0 Two men with ties to Giuliani, Ukraine, hit with campaign finance charges

Two men with ties to both President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and Ukraine were charged Thursday with campaign finance violations involving a $325,000 contribution to a political action committee which is supporting the re-election campaign of the President.

The men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were already under scrutiny by Democrats in Congress as part of the impeachment investigation aimed at President Trump.

Parnas and Fruman reportedly had helped Mr. Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, seek out damaging information in Ukraine related to the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Their attorney had already notified Democrats in Congress that neither Parnas nor Fruman would turn over documents requested by investigators, and would not appear for depositions this week on Capitol Hill, as part of the impeachment inquiry.

Their arrest was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Breaking: Two foreign-born men who helped Rudy Giuliani's efforts to investigate Joe Biden were arrested in the U.S. on charges of violating campaign-finance rules, say people familiar with the matter https://t.co/wtVpegmrwB — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) October 10, 2019

Mugshots -- Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman after their arrest on campaign finance charges https://t.co/5G7j2iFUDk pic.twitter.com/MRlAzPr0wR — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) October 10, 2019

The four count indictment charged that Parnas and Fruman had taken a variety of steps to shield the source of their campaign contributions, funneling "foreign money to candidates" and political action committees.

Prosecutors say the two men created a fake company, Global Energy Producers, and falsely reported that some campaign contributions came from GEP, described by the feds as a 'purported liquefied natural gas import-export business.'

﻿Read the unsealed indictment from the Southern District of New York.﻿

Well this seems significant, part of the charges against Parnas and Fruman relate to funneling illegal contributions to a US Congressman and seeking his aid in getting Ambassador Yovanovitch removed. pic.twitter.com/KpOVQux45J — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) October 10, 2019

The lawyer for Parnas and Fruman is John Dowd, who helped President Trump deal with legal matters during the Russia investigation.

The Associated Press reported that Dowd on Thursday hung up the phone when an AP reporter called for comment about the charges.

